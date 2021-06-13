Harbaugh on Rob Ryan: 'He’s Bringing Some Things to Us Schematically'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's easy to spot Ravens assistant Rob Ryan on the practice field.

With the long hair, wide frame and constant banter, he stands out among the coaches.

Ryan was hired as the inside linebackers coach for Baltimore in February and coach John Harbaugh is excited to have him on his staff.

“Rob is a guy that is just a very, very excellent football coach," Harbaugh said. "[He’s] one of the best in the business defensively. Obviously, he’s had tremendous responsibility over many years. We go back a long way in terms of coaching connections, family connections and working together when we’re working with Rex [Ryan] and of course, with [defensive coordinator] Don [Martindale] and all of that. So, we’ve talked a lot of football over the years."

Ryan has been around the NFL for most of his life. His father, Buddy Ryan, was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. The elder Ryan was also part of two Super Bowl champions — the Jets and Bears — as an assistant.

Brother Rex Ryan was a highly regarded defensive coordinator for the Ravens and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII against the Giants in Tampa, Fla.

Ryan has also carved out a solid coaching career that has spanned more than two decades. He was part of Super Bowl championships with New England as a linebackers coach in 2002 and 2003.

“It’s crazy. He’s told me so many stories about when he was coaching and the guys he was coaching, and it just gives you a different perspective on life," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "He’s a great guy, a great coach, he cares, but at the end of the day, he just wants to make us better. So, that’s what I take from him. That’s the biggest key – is him just wanting us to be great and him just caring so much, like a real father. It’s crazy that you find somebody like this at this level, and I’m just thankful for him to be here with us.”

The path to the Ravens follows a distinguished career where Ryan served as defensive coordinator for the Raiders (2004-2008), Browns (2009-2010), Cowboys (2011-2012) and Saints (2013-2015). Ryan was the Bills' assistant head coach and defense in 2016 and last served as the inside linebackers coach for Washington (2019).

Ryan also has some familiarity with Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale worked when they were both with the Raiders from 2004 to 2008.

"I just am very, very grateful that he’s a part of our staff," Harbaugh said. "I think the players are seeing what a good job he does and how experienced he is and how energetic he is and all of it. He’s just an excellent football coach. He’s bringing some things to us schematically as well, of course. Yes, it’s going really well.”