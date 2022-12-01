Sack Attack Clicking for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Once a glaring question mark, the Ravens have developed one of the most dominant pass rushes in the NFL.

Baltimore has recorded at least three sacks in seven consecutive games.

The Ravens will look to keep that streak going this week against the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson.

"The pass rush is important, as you guys have written so often over the years here," coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week. "It’s a narrative that has been flipped; that’s a good thing. I like these guys. You’ve got to throw the timing of the quarterback off, you have to move him off the spot, you have to disguise, you have to change the picture on him.

"All those things are really important in this league. Then, above all, you have to earn the right to rush the passer. What does that mean? You have to stop the run. You have to put them in passing situations. So, our guys have done a good job of that, but we can get better.”

The Ravens are tied for fourth in the NFL with 35 sacks. Justin Houston leads the team with nine sacks, followed by Calais Campbell (5.5) and Patrick Queen (4).

NFL Sacks Leaders

1. Dallas Cowboys — 45

2. New England Patriots — 37

3. Philadelphia Eagles — 36

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 36

4. Baltimore Ravens — 35

Kansas City Chiefs — 35

Baltimore could get more help with the debut of rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo, who is fully recovered from an Achilles injury that sidelined him since the spring.

“He’s doing well," Harbaugh said. "He’s only been practicing for what – four weeks now? So, he’s learning, and he’s kind of getting in shape and all that, but I talked to him today. We had a good talk, just kind of back and forth just during practice, and he’s getting close.

"It’s not so much a special teams thing as it is just a numbers thing right now at his position. So, he’ll be out there when the time comes, and I think he’ll do well when he gets out there.”