Ravens Have Least Salary-Cap Space Heading Into Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens might be challenged to make additional moves because of their current salary-cap situation.

Baltimore has $732,000 in available funds, the least among all 32 teams, according to the latest figure by SI's Monday Morning Quarterback.

This means the Ravens will be hesitant to make a splash signing at training camp because GM Eric DeCosta will want to save much of those funds in case of any injuries during the season.

Baltimore could use more help with its pass rush or perhaps consider adding another wide receiver. However, they might be luxuries at this point.

If the Ravens can stay healthy, they should have enough depth and talent to. overcome their challenges with the salary cap.

Baltimore was active during free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and nose guard Michael Pierce. The Ravens also re-signed defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

The team also signed 10 of their 11 draft picks.

But DeCosta has experience dealing with a tight cap.

The Ravens dealt with a similar issue last season.

"One of my regrets this year is that when the salary cap went down to whatever it was, $182 million or something in that range, that hurt our ability to be flexible during the season," DeCosta said. "Then when we got hit with all these injuries that we did, as you all know, we then took on a lot more money on the cap. We had to sign more players. We had to activate a lot more players. We had to elevate more guys on gameday."

The key for the Ravens is to stay healthy.

Salary-cap funds available

1) Ravens $732,000

2) Patriots $1.27 million

3) 49ers $4.38 million

4) Giants $4.96 million

5) Bills $5.23 million

6) Rams $7.24 million

7) Texans $7.29 million

8) Jaguars $7.30 million

9) Eagles $8.79 million

10) Jets $8.91 million