Skip to main content

Ravens Have Least Salary-Cap Space Heading Into Training Camp

Ravens have $732,000 available.

OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens might be challenged to make additional moves because of their current salary-cap situation. 

Baltimore has $732,000 in available funds, the least among all 32 teams, according to the latest figure by SI's Monday Morning Quarterback

This means the Ravens will be hesitant to make a splash signing at training camp because GM Eric DeCosta will want to save much of those funds in case of any injuries during the season.

Baltimore could use more help with its pass rush or perhaps consider adding another wide receiver. However, they might be luxuries at this point.

If the Ravens can stay healthy, they should have enough depth and talent to. overcome their challenges with the salary cap. 

Baltimore was active during free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and nose guard Michael Pierce. The Ravens also re-signed defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

266_bestof_Calais-Campbell

The team also signed 10 of their 11 draft picks.

But DeCosta has experience dealing with a tight cap. 

The Ravens dealt with a similar issue last season.

"One of my regrets this year is that when the salary cap went down to whatever it was, $182 million or something in that range, that hurt our ability to be flexible during the season," DeCosta said. "Then when we got hit with all these injuries that we did, as you all know, we then took on a lot more money on the cap. We had to sign more players. We had to activate a lot more players. We had to elevate more guys on gameday."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The key for the Ravens is to stay healthy. 

Salary-cap funds available

1) Ravens $732,000

2) Patriots $1.27 million

3) 49ers $4.38 million

4) Giants $4.96 million

5) Bills $5.23 million

6) Rams $7.24 million

7) Texans $7.29 million

8) Jaguars $7.30 million

9) Eagles $8.79 million

10) Jets $8.91 million

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

j-k-dobbins-4-1400
News

Ravens Will Open Camp With Several Key Players on PUP List

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 11.57.42 AM
News

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Looking Slimmer and More Muscular, Poised for Breakout Year

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
rv1r5lxjrichnad0vcdf
News

Ravens Bring Back Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Lamar Jackson Reports Early to Camp, Ready to Roll

By Todd KarpovichJul 22, 2022 7:36 AM EDT
fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk
News

What Does Kyler Murray's New Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

By Todd KarpovichJul 21, 2022 1:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18222237 (1)
News

Ravens Will Be Creative With Their Secondary

By Todd KarpovichJul 21, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
crop_exact_full_image
News

How Much Did the Ravens Help Lamar Jackson This Offseason?

By Todd KarpovichJul 21, 2022 7:24 AM EDT
gettyimages-1052711644
News

Ravens Early Odds Against NFC South

By Todd KarpovichJul 20, 2022 2:26 PM EDT