Early Line: Ravens Favored in 15 of 17 Regular Season Games During 2021 Season

Baltimore looking to make run to Super Bowl.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are favored in 15 of 17 regular-season games during the 2021 seasons, according to VSiN, a sports betting network.

The exceptions are the Chiefs in Week 2 and the Browns in Week 14.

The Ravens open the 2021 regular season on the road Monday night, Sept. 13, against the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore has not opened the season on Monday Night Football since 2012, when it beat the Bengals, 44-13. That set the tone for the Ravens' eventual second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

The Ravens are favored by 4 points over the Raiders in that Week 1 matchup.

Kansas City visits Baltimore for a second consecutive year in Week 2 and that game is "Pick" with the over/under at 51. The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens the past three years, including a 34-20 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020.

In Week 3, Baltimore is 3-point favorites over the host Lions. Baltimore won the last meeting 44-20 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens are 3.5 favorites over the Broncos in Week 4 in Denver. The Broncos have won three of four regular-season matchups.

In Week 5, Baltimore is favored by 4 points over the visiting Colts. The Ravens beat Indianapolis on the road 24-10 last season.

Baltimore is favored by 5.5 points over the visiting Chargers in Week 6. It's thre first matchup with Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert.

In Week 7, the Ravens are favored by 10 points over the Bengals in Baltimore after sweeping the season series last year.

Week 8 bye.

In Week 9, the Ravens are favored by 7 against the Vikings, who have not visited M&T Bank Stadium since 2013.

Baltimore is favored by 3 points in a Thursday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 10.

In Week 11, the Ravens are favored by 3.5 points against the Bears. Baltimore has never won in Chicago.

The Ravens are favored by 3.5 points over Cleveland in Week 12 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore swept the Browns last season.

In Week 13, the Ravens are favored by 2,5 points in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore has to play Cleveland again in Week 14, The Browns had their bye the previous week and are favored by 2.5 points.

In Week 15, the Ravens are favored by 5,5 points over the Packers. The line will be higher if Aaron Rodgers is traded.

The Ravens are expected to sweep the Bengals again and are favored by 6.5 points in Week 16.

In Week 17, the Ravens play the Rams as the 17th game. Baltimore is favored by 3 points.

Finally, Baltimore plays Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale Week 18. The Ravens are favored by 5.5 points at M&T Bank Stadium.