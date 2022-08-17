Ravens Gearing Up for Second Preseason Game Vs. Cardinals
Baltimore travels to Arizona.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel across the country to play their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Here are some notes to get you ready for the matchup.
- The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2016, posting a 21-0 record over that span.
- The 21-game winning streak is the longest in NFL history, topping Green Bay's 19-game run from 1959 to 1962.
- The Ravens are 41-12 under John Harbaugh in the preseason.
- It's the first-ever preseason matchup between the Cardinals and Ravens and the game will air nationally on FOX
- Baltimore’s preseason game in Arizona marks its farthest preseason road contest in franchise history.
- Baltimore will be making just its fourth-ever visit to Arizona and it is the second in the last 19 years. The previous three visits all came during the regular season.
- The preseason home-opener for the Cardinals represents just the Ravens' second visit to State Farm Stadium. The other was in Week 7 of the 2015 season on Monday Night Football when Arizona earned a 26-18 victory.
- The Cardinals and Ravens last met in Week 2 of the 2019 season in what was the first-ever meeting between Arizona QB Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. The two Pro Bowl signal-callers are among the nine active NFL players who are Heisman Trophy winners.
- This showdown serves as the Ravens’ first nationally televised preseason game since 2018 (HOF game vs. Chi.).
- The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 5-2. Under John Harbaugh: the Ravens are 2-1
- Baltimore is coming off a 23-10 home win over Tennessee in the first preseason game.
Connections
- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay are first cousins. Murray's father, Kevin, and Duvernay's mother, Zena, are siblings.
- Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2015-18) with the team.
- Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley played two seasons (2019-20) with the Ravens after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
- Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries’ father, also named D.J., signed as a rookie free agent with the Ravens in 2002.
- Ravens safety Tony Jefferson played four seasons (2013-16) with the Cardinals after signing with the team in 2013.
- Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes played for the Cardinals for two seasons (2017-18) where he started all 11 games during the 2018 season.
- Ravens QB Brett Hundley played two seasons (2019-20) for the Cardinals.