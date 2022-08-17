Ravens Gearing Up for Second Preseason Game Vs. Cardinals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel across the country to play their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are some notes to get you ready for the matchup.

The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2016, posting a 21-0 record over that span.

The 21-game winning streak is the longest in NFL history, topping Green Bay's 19-game run from 1959 to 1962.

The Ravens are 41-12 under John Harbaugh in the preseason.

It's the first-ever preseason matchup between the Cardinals and Ravens and the game will air nationally on FOX

Baltimore’s preseason game in Arizona marks its farthest preseason road contest in franchise history.

Baltimore will be making just its fourth-ever visit to Arizona and it is the second in the last 19 years. The previous three visits all came during the regular season.

The preseason home-opener for the Cardinals represents just the Ravens' second visit to State Farm Stadium. The other was in Week 7 of the 2015 season on Monday Night Football when Arizona earned a 26-18 victory.

The Cardinals and Ravens last met in Week 2 of the 2019 season in what was the first-ever meeting between Arizona QB Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. The two Pro Bowl signal-callers are among the nine active NFL players who are Heisman Trophy winners.

This showdown serves as the Ravens’ first nationally televised preseason game since 2018 (HOF game vs. Chi.).

The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 5-2. Under John Harbaugh: the Ravens are 2-1

Baltimore is coming off a 23-10 home win over Tennessee in the first preseason game.

Connections

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay are first cousins. Murray's father, Kevin, and Duvernay's mother, Zena, are siblings.

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2015-18) with the team.

Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley played two seasons (2019-20) with the Ravens after being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries’ father, also named D.J., signed as a rookie free agent with the Ravens in 2002.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson played four seasons (2013-16) with the Cardinals after signing with the team in 2013.

Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes played for the Cardinals for two seasons (2017-18) where he started all 11 games during the 2018 season.