Ravens Expect Big Jump from Second-Year Players

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Patrick Queen dropped back in coverage and knocked down a pass during the Ravens' recent OTAs after leading the team in tackles as a rookie last season.

Devin Duvernay and James Proche looked confident handling punts and catching passes downfield.

Running back J.K. Dobbins has added muscle to his frame and has shown solid burst during the practices.

The Ravens' second-year players are finally able to enjoy OTAs after practices were shut down last season because of COVID-19.

Coach John Harbaugh expects the players to take full advantage of the extra time on the field.

"Those guys didn’t have any rookie minicamp, they had no OTAs [and] no minicamp," Harbaugh said. "They had a very short training camp. Gosh, it’s so much for these guys. I’ll tell you; they’re excited. I mean, you see those guys out there like [James] Proche [II] and … Even [Miles] Boykin, the third-year guys, those guys are excited about it, who missed out last year.

"That first and second year now with the second-and third-year guys not having it, I think those guys … I really expect those guys to make progress. I expect those guys to be a lot better at the end of these sessions than they are going in, and they feel the same way. It sure seems like it by the way they’re working.”

Other second-year players are also poised to take the next step in their development.

Defensive tackles Justin Madubuike, a third-round selection from Texas A&M, and Broderick Washington Jr., a fifth-round pick from Texas Tech, both flashed as rookies and they should make a bigger impact their second year.

Malik Harrison, a third-round selection from Ohio State, will compete for a starting job at an inside linebacker.

Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson will provide valuable depth on the offensive line.

Safety Geno Stone was re-signed this offseason and will compete for playing time in the secondary.