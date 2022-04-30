Ravens Select Penn State Punter, Could Signal End of Sam Koch's Tenure

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens selected Penn State's Jordan Stout in the fourth round of the NFL draft, which could end the tenure of long-time punter Sam Koch, who turns 40 on Aug. 13.

Baltimore can create $2.1 million in salary-cap space by cutting Koch, who has played in a team-record 256 games.

Stout is an exceptional player and earned second-team All-America honors from the AFCA, CBS Sports/247Sports, USA Today and The Athletic last season. He was named a third-team All-American by the AP and Phil Steele and accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

He had 25 punts of at least 50 yards. Stout spent his entire Pro Day working as a holder. He also ranks second at Penn State with five field goals of 50 or more yards

Koch has been a key player for the Ravens over his career. He has also been the holder for kicker Justin Tucker and served as an emergency quarterback.

Koch, a sixth-round pick in 2006, owns franchise records with 1,168 punts for 52,868 yards and a 45.3 career gross average. His 39.7 career net average also ranks first in team history.

Koch has the most punts (1,168) with a single team in NFL history. and owns the most regular-season games played (256) in Ravens franchise history. Since 2006, when he entered the league, Koch’s 453 punts inside the 20 rank second among active punters.

He could eventually be in the Ravens Ring of Honor.

Stout could have some big shoes to fill.