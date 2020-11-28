A Look at the Ravens Short-Handed Roster for Week 12 Game Against Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will have to face undefeated Pittsburgh without numerous key players, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, because of issues with COVID-19.

Jackson is among 14 players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning they tested positive for the virus or is considered a close contact. Those players will have to quarantine for at least 10 days.

With Jackson out, Robert Griffin III will start against the Steelers. Jackson would be available to start the following game Monday, Dec. 7 against the Cowboys if he tests negative by next week.

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so the Ravens might have to elevate Tyler Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Utah, from the practice squad.

However, there are further challenges for the offense.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are out after testing positive for COVID-19. This means Gus Edwards will have the lead role with second-year player Justice Hill as the main backup. Edwards has made the most of his limited opportunities this season, running for 376 yards on 85 carries with three touchdowns.

Baltimore is also short-handed at center with both Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari out with the virus. Rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo is third on the depth chart.

Fullback/tight end Pat Ricard announced that he tested positive and will miss the game.

The Ravens will be challenged to contain a fierce pass rush by the Steelers, who lead the NFL with 38 sacks.

Baltimore is also short-handed on defense.

The defensive line will be without defensive ends Campbell and Jihad Ward, defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Brandon Williams, and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee,

The losses extend to special teams, which will be without long-snapper Morgan Cox.

Earlier this month, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens have moved from 3-point to 7-point underdogs.

"We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process, while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision," coach John Harbaugh said. "Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to play the Steelers.

"We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night."