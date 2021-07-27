Ravens Sign D-Lineman, Work Out Two Edge Rushers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed a veteran defensive lineman and worked out two other edge rushers just days before the opening of training camp, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore agreed to a one-year deal with Chris Smith, who has played with five other NFL teams. Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was released by the Jaguars on Sept. 13, 2014, and then signed to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on October 20.

He also played for the Bengals, Browns, Panthers and Raiders, registering 9.5 sacks and 72 tackles over his career.

The Ravens also worked out defense ends Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun are each looking to latch on with Baltimore.

Jordan was selected in the first round, third overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, finishing with 26 tackles, two sacks, and two passes defended.

He appeared on the fast track for success before being suspended for the entire 2015 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy for the third time. He then suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2016 and it appeared his career was over.

However, he bounced back and has played for the Seahawks, Raiders and 49ers, registering 13.5 career sacks.

Calhoun was drafted in the third round (75th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Raiders and played in 10 games as a rookie finishing with nine tackles and a pass defensed before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 23, 2016.

After three seasons with the Raiders, Calhoun signed with the Patriots where spent the past two years. Calhoun has just 2.5 careers sacks and 50 tackles.

The biggest question surrounding the Ravens is with the pass rush.

The team lost Matt Judon (six sacks in 2020) and Yannick Ngakoue (three sacks in nine games with the Ravens last season) in free agency and did not replace them with veteran players.