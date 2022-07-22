Skip to main content

Ravens Bring Back Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

Baltimore adds more depth to the offensive line.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens continued to add depth to the offensive line by re-signing tackle David Sharpe.

Sharpe was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft

Last season with the Ravens, he appeared in five games — 67 offensive snaps — primarily seeing action at right tackle while blocking for the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense (378.8 ypg) and third-best rushing attack (145.8 ypg).

He filled in at right tackle for Tyre Phillips, who left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter against Green Bay on Dec. 19. Sharpe helped backup quarterback Tyler Huntley become one of seven NFL quarterbacks since 1960 to throw for 200 yards with two touchdowns and run for 70 yards with two touchdowns in a game.

Sharpe appeared in 39 career games (six starts) over his five-year career.

The Ravens have made sure they have plenty of depth at offensive tackle heading into the 2022 season.

The hope is Ronnie Stanley is back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for much of the past two seasons. Baltimore is optimistic that Ja’Wuan James is fully recovered from an Achilles injury.

The Rabens also brought in veteran Morgan Moses, who is one of the most durable offensive linemen in the NFL.

Baltimore also drafted Daniel Faille, a massive tackle from Minnesota, in the fourth round of this year's draft.

The depth will be key because the Ravens have been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. The key is keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson upright, healthy and productive for the entire year. 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

