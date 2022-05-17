Ravens Sign Versatile Linebacker Vince Biegel from Dolphins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have signed Vince Biegel, who can play both inside and outside linebacker.

Biegel, 28, previously spent time with the Miami Dolphins and was among the players who stood out during a tryout at Baltimore's rookie camp.

Biegel, who was was a fourth-round pick from Wisconsin by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, will be reunited with Ravens outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, who held the same position in Miami.

Biegel, 6-foot-3, 246 pounds, had been with the Dolphins since 2019 when he arrived in a trade from the New Orleans Saints for fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso. He started 10 games that year and recorded his first NFL sack against Tom Brady.

After sustaining a 2020 training camp injury, he rejoined the active roster last season after being waived-injured in camp and then re-signed to the practice squad. Biegel appeared in five games in a backup capacity but practically all of his snaps came on special teams.

In 2019, Biegel had his best year, appearing in 15 games (10 starts) and finishing with 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and 13 quarterback hits.

Coaches always spoke positively about Biegel's work ethic and energy, but in the end, that wasn't enough to earn him a new contract with the Dolphins.

Now, he'll try to find a new home in Baltimore.

— Alain Poupart of AllDophins contributed to this report.