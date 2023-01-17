Ravens Sign Young Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens invested in their future by signing six players to reserve/future deals this week.

Here is a breakdown of those players:

WR Shemar Bridges

College: Fort Valley State

2022 Season: Bridges was re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad on Nov. 30 after being waived-injured on Aug. 31. He had a solid training camp.

DB Bopete Keyes

College: Tulane

2022 Season: Keyes appeared in 13 games (one start) with the Chiefs (2020), Colts (2021) and Bears (2021), and recorded 7 defensive tackles (6 solo) and 2 ST tackles during his career. He signed with Baltimore's practice squad on Dec. 7.

LB Jeremiah Moon

College: Florida

2022 Season: Moon spent the entire season on Baltimore’s practice squad.

DT Rayshad Nichols

College: Stephen F. Austin

2022 Season: Moon spent most of the season on the Ravens’ practice squad. He made his NFL debut, registering 4 tackles vs. Pittsburgh on Jan. 1.

G John Simpson

College: Clemson

2022 Season: Simpson spent three seasons with the Raiders before signing with the Ravens this past season.

WR Mike Thomas

College: Southern Mississippi

2022 Season: Thomas appeared in 10 games (two starts) with Cincinnati prior to his release on Nov. 21, registering 3 catches for 38 yards…Signed with Baltimore’s practice squad on Dec. 20, but did not see any game action with the Ravens.