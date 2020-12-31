HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Jimmy Smith Reportedly Signs One-Year Extension With Ravens

Baltimore cornerback was eligible for free agency in 2021
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Cornerback Jimmy Smith agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Ravens through the 2021 season, according to a report by ESPN.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $5 million and keeps a veteran, home-grown player on the roster.

Smith has missed the past two games with a shoulder and ribs injury. He's been a key player when healthy and has 27 tackles, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery over 11 games. 

"He’s playing great football," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this season. "I think he’s played a lot of great football here, for sure. He’s one of the best corners in the league; I’ve always said that. I think he’s playing to that level this year." 

Smith also signed a one-year deal valued up to $6 million this past offseason to stay in Baltimore. 

Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore

Injury concerns might have hindered Smith's value in the free-agent market. He has played an entire 16-game season just twice over his 9-year career. 

Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

"We’ve had a lot of years together – his whole career, ever since he came in," Harbaugh said. "I spend a lot of time with the secondary, anyway, and the corners a lot. So, we’ve had just many conversations about football, but also about family, all the things. Jimmy [Smith], he’s been a guy who … We’ve just valued each other’s input and advice in that way. That’s a relationship that I really value very highly, for sure.”

Retaining Smith means the Ravens will have the top five of the cornerbacks on their depth chart in 2021 with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young  and Anthony Averett also under contract. 

USATSI_13827466 (1)
News

Jimmy Smith Reportedly Signs One-Year Extension With Ravens

USATSI_15291278
News

Lamar Jackson: Ravens Are 'Dialed In' for Deep Playoff Run

USATSI_15288410
News

Sam Koch Could Miss First Game in 15-Year Career Because of COVID-19

USATSI_15170450
News

Lamar Jackson Named Ravens 2020 MVP by PFWA, Local Media

USATSI_15054077
News

Ravens-Bengals Week 17 Fantasy Outlook

USATSI_15053903 (1)
News

Ravens-Bengals: Week 17 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

USATSI_10348164 (1)
News

Bisciotti Foundation, Ravens Donate $5M to Assist Vital Programs In Baltimore Region

USATSI_15365104
News

Ravens Innovative, Power Running Game Leads Resurgence

USATSI_15364961
News

Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup