Ravens Lose Another Free Agent As Willie Snead Signs With Raiders

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wide receiver Willie Snead reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, becoming the latest former Ravens player to find a new home this offseason.

Snead signed with the Ravens in 2018 as a restricted free agent after playing three seasons for the New Orleans Saints. Snead quickly became one of the team's most dependable receivers and was a sold blocker for the record-setting running attack.

Over three seasons in Baltimore, Snead caught 126 passes for 1,422 yards with nine touchdowns.

Snead made headlines this offseason when he appeared to criticize Ravens passing attack, which ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

"You give any receiver 100+ targets, if they worth a damn, they’ll be considered a #1 because they have had plenty of 'opportunities” to show,' " Snead wrote on Twitter

Snead also became the seventh unrestricted free agent to leave the Ravens in the past month, joining linebackers Matthew Judon (Patriots) and Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Jihad Ward (Jaguars), wide receiver Chris Moore (Texans), long snapper Morgan Cox (Titans) and center Matt Skura (Dolphins).

Baltimore has four other players — offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receivers Dez Bryant and DeAndrew White and safety Anthony Levine — that have yet to sign new contracts in the free-agent market.

The Ravens are still looking to add a wide receiver this offseason, However, the free-agent market has grown increasingly thin and might have to focus on the draft to add a playmaker.

The wide receivers on Baltimore's current roster consists of Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Deon Cain, Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor.