Skip to main content

Ravens Special Teams Coach Chris Horton to Be Part of NFL Coaching Program

Horton led Ravens to No. 1 special teams unit.

NEW YORK — Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton will take part in the NFL. inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. 

The Accelerator will convene more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 clubs.

Horton led the Ravens to the No. 1 special teams unit in the league last season. 

The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Each club nominated rising prospects to participate in the two-day Accelerator. In addition to leadership development and sessions on the business of football, attendees will engage in candid discussions on how to take the next step in becoming a coach or front office executive.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."

"I think the Accelerator is some of the most important work the League and our committee will do all year because the potential of the program is exponential," said Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses Arthur Blank. "It's an unprecedented opportunity for emerging leaders, owners and team leadership to get to know each other better over these two days, and the relationships formed in this setting will be integral to future hiring cycles."

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download (1)
News

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Loves Playing the Ravens 'Because They Talk'

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
USATSI_17021017
News

Ravens Earns Solid Mark for Offseason ... So Far

By Todd Karpovich6 hours ago
620f383ac58f4072a3b2d1a5150f0bd9
News

A Look at Ravens 2021 Draft Class & Roles for Upcoming Season

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
usa_today_16886164.0
News

Projecting the Ravens 2022 Starting Lineup

By Todd KarpovichMay 18, 2022
ray-lewis-retires2
News

Ravens 2000 Team, One of Greatest Defenses Get 30 for 30 Documentary

By Todd KarpovichMay 18, 2022
download
News

Don't Sleep on Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

By Todd KarpovichMay 17, 2022
16381954323662
News

MNF's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman: Pressure on Lamar Jackson to Bounce Back

By Todd KarpovichMay 17, 2022
wrodpuwkluu4e4goyur3
News

Ravens Sign Versatile Linebacker Vince Biegel from Dolphins

By Todd KarpovichMay 17, 2022