HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens Find Success Despite Shying Away from Big Spending in Free Agency

Baltimore in bottom of league with expenditures in open market.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have become a model for other NFL franchises because of their ability to develop players from the draft.

Even though Baltimore is one of the most frugal spenders in free agency, the organization has made the playoffs in each of the past three years and has two Super-Bowl titles. 

Over The Cap examined the overall spending of teams in free agency stacked against their records from 2017-2020 and found there isn't much correlation between big spending in free agency and wins.

The Ravens are currently ranked 27th in the NFL with free-agency spending ($69.97 million) over the past four years, according to the latest statistics by OvertheCap.com. The Pittsburgh Steelers ($42.49 million) have spent the least followed by the Dallas Cowboys ($65.97 million), New England Patriots ($66.45 million) and Atlanta Falcons $66.59 million). 

The Bills ($174.94 million), Jets ($170.88 million), Raiders ($168.29 million), Lions ($161.99 million) and Jaguars ($153.84 million) have spent the most. The Jaguars (2017-18, and Bills (2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21) are the only teams among that group that have made the playoffs in the past four seasons. 

"The Steelers have by far spent the least in the NFL adding just $42 million to the team," OvertheCap.com's Jason Fitzgerald wrote. "Dallas is the next lowest spender at $66 million, followed by the Patriots, Falcons, and Ravens as teams not adding much overall in free agency. 

"Considering the Patriots, Steelers, and Ravens have been so successful it is no surprise that their low spending has produced the best value. The Rams and Chiefs would be the other two teams to get great bang for the buck."

To view the entire graph, click here.  

USATSI_15418512
News

Ravens Find Success Despite Shying Away from Big Spending in Free Agency

USATSI_15204878
News

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Will Find Common Ground on New Contract

Pete Moss
News

Marcus Peters Has Been NFL's Most Dominant Cornerback Since 2015

USATSI_15444360
News

Ravens Prowess With Draft, Free Agency Underscored by Pro Bowlers

USATSI_15417675
News

New Coaches Say Ravens Wide Receivers Will Be Fast, Tough

USATSI_15392024
News

Ravens Need to Keep Williams, Brown in the Mix for Potential Super Bowl Run

USATSI_15072772
News

Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Ravens Will Take Dynamic Wide Receiver With 27th Overall Pick

USATSI_15291675 (1)
News

Ravens Need Balance, Fewer Mistakes to Take Next Step in Postseason