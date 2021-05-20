Ravens Reach Agreement Another Sports Betting Agreement With Sportradar

One day after securing a deal with BetMGM, the Ravens reached an agreement with another sports betting firm, Sportradar.

The new alliance with Sportsradar marks the first time major U.S. professional sports teams have partnered with a sports technology company to address these types of marketing needs in such an innovative manner.

Sportsradar also reached a deal with the New York Jets.

“Sportradar is thrilled to be working with the Jets and the Ravens on this strategic initiative in the ever-evolving US market,” said Mike Smith, Head of Advertising, US, Sportradar. “Legalized sports betting presents new and unique opportunities for teams, as well as betting operators, and the Jets and Ravens are taking a step in raising the value of their brands for their respective betting sponsors. Our end-to-end platform provides each team a number of levers they can pull to ensure they’re delivering a personalized experience based on their distinct fanbases, while maximizing their marketing investment.”

With the continued expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S., finding a technology partner that knows how to navigate the fragmented marketplace and uncover potential areas for growth is paramount.

Sportradar, which has deep expertise in these areas and strong relationships across the sports betting and sports entertainment ecosystem is positioned to help businesses maximize the wide range of opportunities brought about by legalized sports betting.

“As we continue increasing our visibility in the world of sports betting and digital gaming, the Baltimore Ravens are honored to be among the first NFL teams to partner with an industry leader in Sportradar,” Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. “Through its unmatched sports data intelligence, Sportradar provides an efficient and robust outlet for our partners to better engage with and cater to fans in this rapidly evolving industry.”

— The Baltimore Ravens