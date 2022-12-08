Ravens & Steelers Prepping for One of Best Rivalries in Professional Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There's a saying around the Under Armour Performance Center: “You're not a Raven until you beat the Steelers.”

The franchises renew their heated rivalry in Week 14 in Pittsburgh.

"Nobody likes to lose, especially to the Steelers, so there’s definitely going to be tension there," Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser said. "But we’ve just got to take it one day at a time until we get to that moment and go out there and play our best ball and let the chips fall where they may.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a different take on the rivalry.

"It takes two to tango, and they're a great dance partner," he said.



The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 29-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-17, including 7-10 in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens have dropped four consecutive games to the Steelers, who are one shy from matching the longest win streak for either team in this rivalry. Baltimore's last win over Pittsburgh was Dec. 2019.

“It definitely has been brought up, for sure," Ravens safety Chuck Clark said about the losing streak. "That’s the truth; you can’t hide from the truth and what the record has been. We have to go out there and change that.”

This year, the Ravens are at 8-4 and tied with the Bengals atop the AFC North. The Steelers are 5-7 and looking to go on a run to salvage their season.

Baltimore will start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley because Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury last week against the Broncos.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score.

“I think it’s just two teams that really know each other, that have played a lot of ball against each other over the last 15-plus years," Clark said. "So, [we] play each other twice a year, and then I feel like both teams go out and get tough players, gritty players. When those two teams clash on the field, that’s what the result is; that you see a tough, hard-fought game all the time.”