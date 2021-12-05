Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Ravens-Steelers Inactives

    Whose out for the Ravens and Steelers matchup
    The Ravens have four cornerbacks who are active after being listed as questionable against the Steelers — Marlon Humphrey (illness) Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) Tavon Young (illness) Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle) All missed at least one practice this week.

    The Ravens inactives

    Cornerback Chris Westry (thigh)

    Running back Ty'Son Williams 

    Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness)

    Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger)

    Tight end Nick Boyle (knee)

    Steelers Inactives

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

    Cornerback Joe Haden

    Running back Anthony McFarland

    Defensive tackle Carlos Davis

    Defensive tackle Isaiah Bugg

