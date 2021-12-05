Ravens-Steelers Inactives
Whose out for the Ravens and Steelers matchup
The Ravens have four cornerbacks who are active after being listed as questionable against the Steelers — Marlon Humphrey (illness) Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) Tavon Young (illness) Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle) All missed at least one practice this week.
The Ravens inactives
Cornerback Chris Westry (thigh)
Running back Ty'Son Williams
Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness)
Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger)
Tight end Nick Boyle (knee)
Steelers Inactives
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins
Cornerback Joe Haden
Running back Anthony McFarland
Defensive tackle Carlos Davis
Defensive tackle Isaiah Bugg