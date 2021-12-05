Ravens-Steelers Inactives

Whose out for the Ravens and Steelers matchup

The Ravens have four cornerbacks who are active after being listed as questionable against the Steelers — Marlon Humphrey (illness) Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) Tavon Young (illness) Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle) All missed at least one practice this week.

The Ravens inactives

Cornerback Chris Westry (thigh)

Running back Ty'Son Williams

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness)

Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger)

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee)

Steelers Inactives

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Cornerback Joe Haden

Running back Anthony McFarland

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis

Defensive tackle Isaiah Bugg