Ravens-Steelers Postponed Until Wednesday, But Players Could Push Back
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After three postponements, the Ravens and Steelers game has been set for Wednesday, Dec. 2, according to multiple reports.
The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before at least 18 players for Baltimore tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ravens players have reportedly contacted the NFLPA over their concerns about playing a game with so many key players sidelined. If Baltimore decided to forfeit the game, none of the players would get paid.
The Ravens will be missing 11 starters, seven players who made the Pro Bowl last season, and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson if plans move forward to play Wednesday.
The NFL appears reluctant to add a Week 18 to accommodate these types of issues caused by the worldwide pandemic.
The Ravens currently have six offensive linemen available for the game —tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., guard Bradley Bozeman, rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo, rookie guards Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips and second-year guard Ben Powers.
Overall, Baltimore has 35 players on their 53-man roster available with another 15 players on the practice squad.
Baltimore has a competent backup quarterback in Robert Griffin III, but he will have to play behind a makeshift offensive line against a fierce Steelers pass rush that leads the NFL with 38 sacks
The Ravens' reserve/COVID-19 list includes:
Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Trace McSorley
Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins
Fullback Pat Ricard
Tight end Mark Andrews
Wide receiver Willie Snead
Offensive linemen Matt Skura, Par Mekari, D.J. Fluker, and Will Holden
Defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandin Williams, Justin Madubuike, Jihad Ward, and Broderick Washington
Outside linebackers Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee, and Jaylon Ferguson
Cornerbacks Iman Marshall (IR), and Khalil Dorsey (IR), and Tavon Young (IR)
Long snapper Morgan Cox.