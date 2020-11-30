HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Ravens-Steelers Postponed Until Wednesday, But Players Could Push Back

AFC North rivals meet in Week 12.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After three postponements, the Ravens and Steelers game has been set for Wednesday, Dec. 2, according to multiple reports.

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before at least 18 players for Baltimore tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Ravens players have reportedly contacted the NFLPA over their concerns about playing a game with so many key players sidelined. If Baltimore decided to forfeit the game, none of the players would get paid.

The Ravens will be missing 11 starters, seven players who made the Pro Bowl last season, and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson if plans move forward to play Wednesday.

The NFL appears reluctant to add a Week 18 to accommodate these types of issues caused by the worldwide pandemic. 

The Ravens currently have six offensive linemen available for the game —tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., guard Bradley Bozeman, rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo, rookie guards Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips and second-year guard Ben Powers.

Overall,  Baltimore has 35 players on their 53-man roster available with another 15 players on the practice squad.

Baltimore has a competent backup quarterback in Robert Griffin III, but he will have to play behind a makeshift offensive line against a fierce Steelers pass rush that leads the NFL with 38 sacks

The Ravens' reserve/COVID-19 list includes:

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Trace McSorley

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins

Fullback Pat Ricard

Tight end Mark Andrews

Wide receiver Willie Snead

Offensive linemen Matt Skura, Par Mekari, D.J. Fluker, and Will Holden

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandin Williams, Justin Madubuike, Jihad Ward, and Broderick Washington

Outside linebackers Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee, and Jaylon Ferguson

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall (IR), and Khalil Dorsey (IR), and Tavon Young (IR)

Long snapper Morgan Cox. 

