Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Betting Trends

The Ravens are favored by 3 points over the visiting Steelers in what is expected to be another hard-fought game

Here are the betting trends, courtesy of FanDuel.

Moneyline: PIT (+140) | BAL: (-166)

Spread: PIT: +3 (-110) | BAL: -3 (-110)

Total: 36 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"The Steelers have been heating up lately, winning for the fourth time in their last five outings with a 13-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. Meanwhile, the Ravens bounced back from their latest loss with a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, led by an impressive defensive effort that included linebacker Roquan Smith racking up 15 total tackles (seven solo)."

Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 2-7 straight up in its last nine games against the AFC.

Baltimore is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five home games against Pittsburgh.

The total has hit the under in six of Pittsburgh's last eight games against Baltimore.

The total has hit the under in each of Baltimore's last five home games.

"All signs are pointing to a low-scoring AFC North battle," Platana wrote. "For starters, the Steelers are averaging just 17.5 points in their last four games, whereas the Ravens have averaged 11.5 PPG in that span. Furthermore, the total has gone under in each of Baltimore's last five home games, as well as in six of the last eight Steelers-Ravens tilts.

"This should be a hard-hitting battle won in the trenches, so look for a low total to reflect that."

Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 19, Steelers: 13

Best Bet: Under 36 Points (-110)