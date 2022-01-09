Roethlisberger Has Last Word for Steelers Against Ravens

BALTIMORE — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger broke the Ravens' hearts for a final time.

In his last game in Baltimore, Roethlisberger ended any chance for the Ravens to make the playoffs with another dramatic comeback win.

On a fourth-and-8 in overtime, Roethlisberger threw a 10-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud to the Ravens 31. That play set up a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that gave the Steelers a 16-13 victory and a fourth consecutive win over Baltimore.

With Jacksonville's victory over the Colts, the Steelers' (8-8-1) playoff hopes are still alive if the Chargers and Raiders tie.

Baltimore finished the season 8-9 and ended a three-year playoff run.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was playing for the injured Lamar Jackson, had three costly turnovers that were the difference in the game.

Huntley was 16 of 31 for 141 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble (37.2 rating).

Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes and finished with 107 receptions on the season, breaking the Ravens single-season record set by Derrick Mason in 2007.

Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt had a sack and finished with 22.5 on the year, tying the single-season record owned by Michael Strahan.

Latavius Murray scored on a 46-yard run that gave the Ravens a 10-3 lead on their first possession of the second half. That was Baltimore's longest run of the season. Murray finished with 16 yards on 150 carries.

The Steelers cut the margin to 10-6 on a 40-yard kick by Bowell on the ensuing possession.

Murray broke loose again with runs of 27 and 22 yards late in the third quarter. The Ravens moved the ball to the Steelers' 12 but Huntley threw another interception that killed the critical drive.

The Steelers took advantage and Roethlisberger threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool with 2:54 left in the game to give Pittsburgh a 13-10 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tied the game on a 46-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.

The Ravens won the toss and took over the first possession in overtime, but they could not get past midfield.

Roethlisberger orchestrated a 15-play, 65-yad scoring drive on the next possession for the win.

Roethlisberger was 30 of 44 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In the Steelers, 20-19 victory over Baltimore in the first meeting, Roethlisberger threw a game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson.

Huntley could not handle a poor snap by Bradley Bozeman on the Ravens' first possession and the Steelers recovered the ball on Baltimore 39. That set up a 28-yard field goal by Boswell.

Huntley lost a fumble and threw an interception on the Ravens' first two possessions. It's the first time Baltimore turned the ball over on each of its first two offensive possessions since the 2010 season opener at the Jets, according to ESPN.

The Ravens tied the game 3-3 on a 24-yard field goal by Tucker. Baltimore had the ball on first-and-goal from the 3, but could not score a touchdown, which has plagued Huntley in his four starts this season.