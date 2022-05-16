Ravens Still Could Make Play for Veteran Wide Receiver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. ˇ— The Ravens are bullish on their young group of wide receivers.

However, they could still use a veteran pass-catcher to help anchor that unit, especially after Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens were expected to make a move for Jarvis Landry, but he signed with the Saints.

Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton are two other veteran playmakers still available and could potentially land in Baltimore. Odell Beckham and Will Fuller are also potential candidates.

Here's a breakdown of those players: