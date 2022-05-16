Ravens Still Could Make Play for Veteran Wide Receiver
OWINGS MILLS, Md. ˇ— The Ravens are bullish on their young group of wide receivers.
However, they could still use a veteran pass-catcher to help anchor that unit, especially after Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Ravens were expected to make a move for Jarvis Landry, but he signed with the Saints.
Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton are two other veteran playmakers still available and could potentially land in Baltimore. Odell Beckham and Will Fuller are also potential candidates.
Here's a breakdown of those players:
Jones
Age: 33
2021 Stats: 31 catches, 434 yards receiving, 1 TD, 10 games.
Analysis: Jones has amassed 13,330 yards receiving in 11 seasons, and is a Hall-of-Fame candidate. He could help mentor the Ravens young wide receivers while providing Lamar Jackson with a sure-handed target. Can he stay healthy?
Hilton
Age: 32
2021 Stats: 23 catches, 331 yards, 3 TDs, 10 games
Analysis: Hilton is coming off a year full of injuries. The Ravens had previously expressed interest in him before he re-signed with the Colts. Hilton might be a solid move for the right price.
Beckham
Age: 29
2021 Stats: 44 catches, 537 yards, 5 TD, 14 games
Analysis: Beckham is still dealing with a knee injury and will miss some time in the 2022 season. If he's still available once the season kicks off and the Ravens are struggling, he could be an option, but it's not likely.
Fuller
Age: 28
2021 Stats: 4 catches, 26 yards, 0 TDs, 2 games
Analysis: Injuries derailed Fuller's season last year and now he is a free agent. However, Fuller has the potential to bounce back and he finished as Pro Football Focus' 10th highest-graded wide receiver in 2020. He's a player that could potentially draw the Ravens' interest.