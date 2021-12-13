Ravens Still In First Place, Control Playoff Destiny

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Back-to-back losses have not really hampered the Ravens or their playoff chances.

Baltimore is still in first place in the AFC North at 8-5, followed by the Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1).

The Ravens also hold the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs behind the New England Patriots (9-4), Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-4).

Baltimore did suffer another setback in Week 14 in a 24-22 loss to the Browns when Lamar Jackson was carted off the field with a sprained ankle. HIs status moving forward is still uncertain but the Ravens have 20 players on IR.

"We expect to win every game," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s not like we come in here and think we’re not going to win the game. We’re capable. We have a great football team with the guys we have. We have most of our players. There is no doubt in my mind that we’re going to win every game. That’s how we feel about it. Guys stepped up, they didn’t bat an eye, and they played good football. That’s what you expect from them.”

Baltimore has a 72% chance to make the postseason if Jackson is not out for an extended time, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Ravens have a 58% to make the playoffs if Jackson is out for the rest of the season.

The AFC North title could come down to the final week. Each team has a challenging schedule.



Ravens

12/19: Vs. Green Bay

12/26: At Cincinnati

1/2: Vs. Los Angeles Rams

1/9: Pittsburgh

Browns

12/18: Vs. Las Vegas

12/26: At Green Bay

1/2: At Pittsburgh

1/9: Vs. Cincinnati

Bengals

12/19: At Denver

12/26: Vs. Ravens

1/2: Vs. Kansas City

1/9: At Cleveland

Steelers

12/19: Vs. Tennessee

12/26: At Kansas City

1/2: Vs. Cleveland

1/9: At Ravens