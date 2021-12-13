Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Still In First Place, Control Playoff Destiny

    Baltimore is 8-5 and in first place in
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Back-to-back losses have not really hampered the Ravens or their playoff chances.

    Baltimore is still in first place in the AFC North at 8-5, followed by the Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1).

    The Ravens also hold the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs behind the New England Patriots (9-4), Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-4). 

    Baltimore did suffer another setback in Week 14 in a 24-22 loss to the Browns when Lamar Jackson was carted off the field with a sprained ankle. HIs status moving forward is still uncertain but the Ravens have 20 players on IR. 

    "We expect to win every game," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s not like we come in here and think we’re not going to win the game. We’re capable. We have a great football team with the guys we have. We have most of our players. There is no doubt in my mind that we’re going to win every game. That’s how we feel about it. Guys stepped up, they didn’t bat an eye, and they played good football. That’s what you expect from them.”

    Baltimore has a 72% chance to make the postseason if Jackson is not out for an extended time, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Ravens have a 58% to make the playoffs if Jackson is out for the rest of the season.

    The AFC North title could come down to the final week. Each team has a challenging schedule.

    Ravens

    12/19: Vs. Green Bay

    12/26: At Cincinnati

    1/2: Vs. Los Angeles Rams

    1/9: Pittsburgh

    Browns

    12/18: Vs. Las Vegas

    Read More

    12/26: At Green Bay

    1/2: At Pittsburgh

    1/9: Vs. Cincinnati

    Bengals

    12/19: At Denver

    12/26: Vs. Ravens

    1/2: Vs. Kansas City

    1/9: At Cleveland

    Steelers

    12/19: Vs. Tennessee

    12/26: At Kansas City

    1/2: Vs. Cleveland

    1/9: At Ravens

    USATSI_17346594
    News

    Ravens Still In First Place, Control Playoff Destiny

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17349358
    News

    Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Browns

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17346156
    News

    Ravens-Browns Week 14: What We Learned

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17345517
    News

    Lamar Jackson Injured, Depleted Ravens Fall Short Against Browns

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15316776 (1)
    News

    Ravens-Browns Week 14 Inactives

    21 hours ago
    GettyImages-1291829598-e1620908669891
    News

    Ravens-Browns Week 14 Pregame Notes

    22 hours ago
    17253440
    News

    Ravens-Browns Matchups to Watch

    23 hours ago
    images
    News

    Week 14: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    23 hours ago