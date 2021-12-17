Ravens Goal to Stop Run, Ensure Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Sore'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know they will need to shut down Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when the teams meet in Week 15.

However, the No. 1 goal is stopping the run, which will help make Green Bay one-dimensional.

"I think everybody knows here that we take great pride in shutting down the run, and I think that’s still the No. 1 goal, and then after that is make sure No. 12 [Aaron Rodgers] is soar when he leaves the game, at the end of the game," Baltimore defense coordinator Don Martindale said. "I think that that’s always been our philosophy; that will continue to be our philosophy – is stop the run, hit quarterback however hard, legally, as you can – and that’s the way we’re going to attack this one.”

The Packers running attack has been mostly solid with A.J. Dillon (614 yards rushing, two touchdowns) and Aaron Jones (599, four TDs).

Overall, Green Bay is running for 107.6 yards per game.

"They’re very special," Baltimore linebacker Justin Houston said. "They have the big guy [AJ Dillon], he’s downhill with all of their power backs. And they have speed with [No.] 33 [Aaron Jones], and he can do it all. He runs tough. He can run downhill. He has speed. He has great hands. They have some weapons over there.”

The Ravens have the league's No. 1 run defense, allowing 85.5 yards per game. The hope is that defensive end Calais Campbell can play after suffering a thigh injury in last week's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Baltimore held the Browns' third-ranked rushing attack to 100 yards on 29 carries.

The goal is to do the same against the Packers.

“I think it’s very challenging, but we have to make them one-dimensional," Houston said. "We have to stop the run. If we’re going to give ourselves any type of hope to win this game, we have to stop the run. So, the big guys upfront, we have to continue to play well.”