Surgery Goes Well for J.K. Dobbins, Hope Is He's Back This Season

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is dealing with a knee injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins underwent successful scope surgery on his knee and could be back this season, according to coach John Harbaugh. 

"I would characterize J.K.'s surgery as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now," Harbaugh said. "So, he came out of it; he has no additional scar tissue since he has come out of there. That was a key thing in the first couple of days; does scar tissue start to accumulate? It did not. They got almost all of it out, and it was significant." 

Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against Washington and underwent surgery that kept him out until Week 3 this year. 

He played four games this season before deciding to have another procedure on the injured knee. Dobbins has 123 yards rushing with a touchdown and has also caught six passes for 39 yards and a score. 

"When they went in – [Dr.] Leigh Ann Curl did the surgery and she told me when she went in there, the MRI didn’t tell the whole story," Harbaugh said. "You like to think it does, [but] until you go in there you really don’t know what you have. The MRI didn’t see all the scar tissue that was in there, so what he was dealing with was very significant. For him to get that freed up, I can’t wait until he’s out here running around in three or four weeks. 


"So, yes, success.”

