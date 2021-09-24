Alejandro Villanueva: Playing Offensive Line Is Like Jumping Out of Airplanes

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is a former Army Ranger, one of the most elite military units in the entire world.

Many of his experiences as an offensive lineman remind him of his days in the military. Sometimes playing in the NFL is a lot like jumping out of an airplane.

“I think that offensive linemen are very dark people in a lot of ways," Villanueva said. "I think it’s a position where when you close your eyes before the play, all sorts of bad things are happening, and you’re hoping that they don’t, because a lot of things are outside of your control. It’s very similar to when I was jumping out of airplanes. I don’t want to get too controversial with this statement, but when I was in the Army, I would always look up and see the big mass jumps of the 82nd and the Rangers, and I would always ask myself if we were really going to jump ever again into combat – if that’s a thing we’re going to do in the future.

"If we’re not going to, then why is it that I’m jumping? I’m about to commit suicide until a system of shoelaces and plastic bags catches me up in the air and avoids sure death. Then you get these types of feelings that there’s not a lot of upside to jumping [and] not a lot of upside to playing tackle. It’s one of those things where you’re just kind of going through the motions.”

Villanueva struggled in his first game in a 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at right tackle.

However, Villanueva was the highest-rated player on the team following a 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Villanueva had to move from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley could not play because of an ankle injury. Patrick Mekari moved to Villanueva's spot at right tackle.

The Ravens ran for 251 yards and quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once.

Villanueva will likely be at left tackle again when the Ravens play the Lions this week.

"I try to approach everything the same," Villanueva said. "I try to get better at my craft. I try to understand my game plan. Find a routine. If you don’t have a routine, it’s tough to change it, because I really don’t have one right now. But no, it’s … Relying on the people in the building that will support you, coaches [and] players, and try to do the best with the next snap. That’s the only thing that matters, there’s always the next snap.”