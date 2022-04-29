Ravens Take Tyler Linderbaum With 25th Pick After Some Maneuvering

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens grabbed Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft after some maneuvering.

First, Baltimore acquired the 23rd overall pick from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown. Baltimore also sent the 100th pick — a third-round compensatory selection — to Arizona.

Then, the Ravens flipped that 23rd pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th and the 130th picks. Baltimore now has six picks in the fourth round.

It was the first of two first-round picks for the Ravens on the night.

The Ravens further boosted their secondary by selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick.

Tyler Linderbaum

The addition of Linderbaum provides depth on the offensive line. The Ravens had talked about moving Pat Mekari to center but now they have more flexibility.

However, Baltimore opted not to take an edge rusher, another area of need.

Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

Linderbaum is the first offensive lineman the Ravens selected in the first round since 2016 when they took Ronnie Stanley.

"These last four years have been nothing short of amazing," Linderbaum said on social media. "Being able to play the game I love with the best teammates and coaches in front of the best fan base in the world has been a dream come true. I will forever be thankful for all the love and support I have received over the last four years and truly could not imagine my time anywhere else."