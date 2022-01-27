Skip to main content

Reports: Ravens Targeting Michael Macdonald for Defensive Coordinator

Michigan DC previously coached in Baltimore.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are ready to tap into the past to find their future defensive coordinator.

Coach John Harbaugh has targeted Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to take over the same job in Baltimore, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens parted ways with Don Martindale following the 2021 season after a subpar performance that was the result of numerous injuries. 

The Ravens are still interviewing candidates this week, including Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell and former Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, but the job appears to be Macdonald's unless their is a drastic change of course. 

Prior to last season, Macdonald joined Michigan's coaching staff after seven seasons with the Ravens, who won the AFC North twice during his tenure and finished second on three other occasions. 

Macdonald coached the linebackers in Baltimore for three seasons (2018-20) and mentored the defensive backs during the 2017 season. He spent two seasons as a defensive assistant (2015-16) after beginning his tenure with the team as a coaching intern on defense (2014). 

The Ravens defense allowed the fewest yards in the NFL during the 2018 season finished in the top 8 in six of his seven seasons. In 2017, he helped coach a secondary that led the NFL in turnovers (34). His unit also led the league in interceptions (22) for the second year in a row (18 in 2016).

Last season at Michigan, a Macdonald-led defense allowed 17.4 points per game, compared to 34.5 the prior year. The Wolverines also beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011. 

Macdonald likes to get the to the quarterback, an area where the Ravens struggled last season. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had 14 sacks, alone.

The Detroit Free Press first reported the news of the Macdonald going to the Ravens.

