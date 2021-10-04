Ravens Tie 1970s Steelers for Rushing Record

Baltimore has run for more than 100 yards in 43 consecutive games.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

The Ravens now have run for 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history.

Baltimore finished with 102 yards rushing.

With the game in hand, the Ravens could have easily taken a knee, but Jackson ran for five yards to keep the streak alive.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended the decision and said that streak is important to his players and coaches.

“One hundred percent my call,” Harbaugh said. “That’s one of those things that are meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

The Ravens will now have a chance to break the record Monday night at home against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing 114 rushing yards per game.

“Whenever you’re in the record books, it’s important,” wide receiver Marquise Brown said.

Latavius Murray led the Ravens in rushing against the Broncos with 59 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Le'Veon Bell had 11 yards on four carries in his Ravens debut.

Jackson finished with 28 yards on seven carries.

Ty'Son Williams is averaging 6.1 yards per carry but was inactive against the Broncos. Harbaugh said William will continue to get opportunities.