Skip to main content

Ravens Tight Ends Coach Headed to Wisconsin

Engram headed to Wisconsin.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh is now looking to fill another vacancy on the Ravens coaching staff.

Baltimore tight ends coach Bobby Engram was hired as the new offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

Engram, 49, was hired by Harbaugh in 2014 to serve as the wide receivers coach. Engram spent five years in that role before moving to the tight ends coach. 

Under Engram, the Ravens' tight ends have been dominant. This past season, Mark Andrews earned first-team All-Pro honors after setting the franchise record for receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361).

In 2020, the Ravens scored the NFL's seventh-most points (29.3 ppg) and led the league in rushing (3,071) for the second-straight season.

Read More

It will be a sort of homecoming for Engram at Wisconsin. His son, Dean Engram, is a defensive back and punt returner. 

Badgers coach Paul Chryst and Engram also worked together at the University of Pittsburgh, where Engram was wide receivers coach in 2012 and 2013). Chryst recently signed a one-year extension to his five-year deal through 2027.

Prior to entering coaching, Engram's successful NFL playing career spanned 14 seasons (1996-2009) and three teams — the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Originally a second-round draft pick by the Bears, Engram played in 176 career games, totaling 650 receptions for 7,751 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Engram was voted in 2015 by Seahawks fans as one of 40 players to make their 40th Anniversary team.

He also founded the "Bobbi Engram Foundation, which aids in the research of sickle cell anemia.

a7886e3d858f8e5ab6cb5130170a0712
News

Ravens Tight Ends Coach Headed to Wisconsin

16 seconds ago
download (3)
News

Ravens Among Teams Most Likely to Bounce Back in 2022

20 hours ago
USATSI_17019479
News

A Look at Top Free-Agent Offensive Lineman for Ravens

23 hours ago
lyecigbbuas3nlhdv6t1
News

Part 2: Ed Reed, Harbaugh Finally Mended Fences After Turbulent Times

Jan 28, 2022
ncqkhyfxhgpntfoy7ofx
News

Ravens Defense Could Have Quick Turnaround Under Mike Macdonald

Jan 28, 2022
getty_137113992_240791
News

Part I: Former Ravens Safety, Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed Dishes on State of Ravens

Jan 27, 2022
7PO2UFDC4VG3HFTNORDC76G76M
News

Reports: Ravens Targeting Michael Macdonald for Defensive Coordinator

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17346601
News

Where Did 2021 Ravens Rookie Class Rank With Rest of NFL?

Jan 27, 2022