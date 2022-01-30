Ravens Tight Ends Coach Headed to Wisconsin

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh is now looking to fill another vacancy on the Ravens coaching staff.

Baltimore tight ends coach Bobby Engram was hired as the new offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

Engram, 49, was hired by Harbaugh in 2014 to serve as the wide receivers coach. Engram spent five years in that role before moving to the tight ends coach.

Under Engram, the Ravens' tight ends have been dominant. This past season, Mark Andrews earned first-team All-Pro honors after setting the franchise record for receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361).

In 2020, the Ravens scored the NFL's seventh-most points (29.3 ppg) and led the league in rushing (3,071) for the second-straight season.

It will be a sort of homecoming for Engram at Wisconsin. His son, Dean Engram, is a defensive back and punt returner.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst and Engram also worked together at the University of Pittsburgh, where Engram was wide receivers coach in 2012 and 2013). Chryst recently signed a one-year extension to his five-year deal through 2027.

Prior to entering coaching, Engram's successful NFL playing career spanned 14 seasons (1996-2009) and three teams — the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Originally a second-round draft pick by the Bears, Engram played in 176 career games, totaling 650 receptions for 7,751 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Engram was voted in 2015 by Seahawks fans as one of 40 players to make their 40th Anniversary team.

He also founded the "Bobbi Engram Foundation, which aids in the research of sickle cell anemia.