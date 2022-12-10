Skip to main content

Report: Ravens to Activate J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens running back is recovering from knee injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated from injured reserve for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by ESPN.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore will waive fellow running back Mike Davis.

Dobbins was shut down in November to undergo a procedure to further remove the scar tissue in his knee after having surgery last year.

Dobbins was focused on building more strength to make sure he is an impact player when the Ravens make their playoff run near the end of the season. 

That time is now. 

"I didn't get reinjured," Dobbins told WJZ's "Purple Playbook." "I just didn't feel like myself. We looked at it and there was some stuff in my knee that was making me not feel like myself. It wasn't bad. I could have still played but I'd rather be 100 percent going into the playoffs towards the end of the year so I could really do what I really need to do to help the team win."

Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against Washington and underwent surgery that kept him out until Week 3 this year.

He played four games before deciding to have another procedure on the injured knee. Dobbins has 123 yards rushing with a touchdown and has also caught six passes for 39 yards and a score. 

Davis, an eight-year veteran, has been inactive for the past several games. He finished with 18 yards rushing on eight carries. 

