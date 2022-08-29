Tony Jefferson Mulls Future As Ravens Finalize Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tony Jefferson has been around long enough to understand the business end of the NFL.

The veteran safety knows there is a roster crunch in late August and almost no one's position is guaranteed.

That's why he is at peace in whichever direction the Ravens decide to go with their secondary and that he might not be part of the final team.

However, Jefferson is confident he played well enough to make the team or at least be part of the future plans.

"I just know that the tape is going to reveal everything," Jefferson said. "And I know here and everywhere else they’re going to have the best guys that can play and be on their team. So, I can’t really worry about that part too much. As long as I was able to go out there and showcase my abilities and show what I can do, the cards will fall where they fall."

In 104 career games played, Jefferson has 448 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 23 passes defensed, 8 forced fumbles and 3 fumble returns.

When the Ravens were in a bind with injuries last season, they brought back Jefferson to help stabilize the secondary.

He finished with 18 tackles in four games and was a leader for the younger players. The Ravens Jefferson for another year in February.

"He’s one of our guys. Tony is one of our guys," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

However, the Ravens signed free-agent Marcus Williams and drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round of this year's draft, which has created a logjam at safety. Starter Chuck Clark is also in the mix so Jefferson might not have a spot.

"Obviously, I want to be a Raven, but I understand the technicalities that go with everything and all that," Jefferson said. "So, either way it goes, I just was happy I was able to be back here with my family, basically. If things don’t work out, then Raven for Life.”