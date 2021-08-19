Ravens Training Camp: Lamar Jackson Coming on Strong

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been sling the ball around the practice field over the past week.

The Ravens quarterback has shown better accuracy and is throwing the ball with more pace since missing the first week of practice because of COVID-19.

Jackson has found tight end Mark Andrews numerous times for big gains downfield.

"It’s incredible," Andrews said. "Just the way that Lamar [Jackson] is throwing outside the numbers, throwing those go-balls, ‘Pro’ [James Proche II] is making those plays down the middle … To be able to have those weapons, obviously, it takes a ton of pressure off of me, [and] there can’t be as many eyes on me.

"So, I’m excited about it. The more guys we have stepping up [and] making plays, it makes my job easier.”

The Ravens are looking to boost a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season.

They averaged 171.2 yards passing per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

The Ravens added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

The additions on offense are expected to change the fortunes of the passing attack.

"I think you’ve always got to kind of look yourself in the mirror – see what things you’re good at, things that you’re not so good at – and I know for us, Lamar and I, and the rest of the offense, we’re always looking to grow and get better," Andrews said. "So, I think we’ve done a great job of kind of seeing where we’re at and building off that. And so, each day, we’re coming out here, taking it play-by-play, day-by-day and just getting better. If you do that every day, you’re bound to get better.”

There have been some concerns about the number of injuries in training camp. Wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain are sidelined.

Nonetheless, Jackson has successfully targeted Andrews, Watkins, James Proche and Sammy Watkins.

Jackson appears ready for the regular-season opener against Las Vegas.

“You all know I love Lamar," Jackson said. "He’s an extremely talented quarterback, with an arm, and he’s throwing the ball … I always think he throws the ball incredible. But yes, he’s slinging the rock, man. He’s putting the ball right where it needs to be, and he’s locked in. He’s more focused than he’s ever been.”