Ravens Training Camp Notebook Day 6: Pads On, Intensity Up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens put on the pads for the first time during training camp on Aug. 3 and the intensity ramped up.

Here are the highlights:

Wide receiver Deon Cain has made plays throughout the offseason and continues to make an argument for the final roster. In the padded practice, he had a long reception against Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Cain was also the most impressive wide receiver at the Ravens voluntary practices. Cain caught several passes in traffic and hauled in a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. He is a player to watch.

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson could be fighting for a roster spot and he had an aggressive day, getting into skirmishes with rookie tight ends Tony Poljan and Ben Mason. Ferguson, selected by the Ravens in their round (85th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, has amassed just 4.5 sacks over his career. The Ravens selected a pair of edge rushers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — in this year's draft and recently signed veteran Justin Houston. As a result, Ferguson will have to fight for reps.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland had his best day of practice as he competes for a starting job. Cleveland did well blocking fellow rookie Odafe Oweh and knocked safety Antony Levine back on another drill. Cleveland, selected by the Ravens in the third round (94th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, has impressive size — 6-foot-6, 343-pounds — and comes from a solid college program at Georgia.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman continues to flash and he made some impressive catches throughout the practice. He is in line for a starting job.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was constantly in the backfield and would have finished with several sacks if hitting was permitted.

Newly acquired outside linebacker Justin Houston still has not practiced with the team but will wear No. 48.

Guard Kevin Zeitler left practice early with a foot issue, but it is not believed to be serious.