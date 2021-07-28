Ravens Training Camp Notebook Day One

Backup QB get a ton of action.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The big news coming out of Owings Mills on the first day of Ravens training camp was that quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.

This meant that backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Trace McSorley and Kenji Bahar, a local kid who prepped at Calvert Hall, got plenty of snaps.

Here are the highlights

McSorley had one of his best days of practice, connecting on several long touchdown passes. He was also accurate with his intermediate throws.

Huntley was also adept at throwing deep passes and was effective in scrambling out of the pocket. He hit Marquise Brown in stride for about a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Running back J.K. Dobbins had several nice receptions out of the backfield. The Ravens want to get him more involved in the passing game and Dobbins looked like he was ready to contribute after day one. Dobbins had some key drops last season but has obviously put in the offseason work.

Cornerback Anthony Averett didn’t practice because he has yet to pass the conditioning test. That's not a good way to impress the head coach at the start of camp.

Center Bradley Bozeman had three errant snaps. It was surprising because Bozeman was flawless during the OTAs. He threw his glove in frustration after the last poor snap.

Both James Proche and Miles Boykin are perhaps competing for the last roster spot at wide receiver. Each player had an even day with a few nice receptions but also a couple of drops.

Hollywood Brown continues to impress coaches with his speed and ability to catch the ball in traffic. He had two long receptions that brought the crowd to its feet.

Eli Wolfe and Tony Poljan are trying to make the team as a third tight end. Both players had impressive days with some nifty receptions in traffic.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins had a quiet day but caught every pass that was thrown to him.

More updates to follow so check back ...