Ravens Rookie Travis Jones Gets First Sack, Poised for Solid Year

OWINGS MILLS Md. — Ravens rookie Travis Jones was initially taken back by the speed of his first NFL game.

However, it did not take the stut defensive tackle long to get acclimated and he earned a sack in the 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The rookie from Connecticut has flashed throughout training camp and is poised for a monster season.

“I came to camp with no personal goals, Jones said. "My goal, for me, personally, was just to come in every day, put my best foot forward and be ready to work.”

Numerous pundits believed the Ravens were able to snag one of the biggest steals of the draft by getting Jones in the third round.

He played at Connecticut and likely would have been selected higher had he gone to a more powerful collegiate program.

“He’s doing great," " Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. "He’s a guy who’s in here very eager to learn, [I] know he’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and just comes in every day trying to get one percent better. And that’s all we ask for.

Jones was a three-star offensive guard recruit from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn., and several Power 5 schools offer him scholarships, including Rutgers, Boston College and Temple. However, he stayed in-state with the Huskies.

Jones tallied 47 tackles (16 solo) and a career-high 4.5 sacks in 11 games in 2020.

Jones had an impressive NFL Combine, which impressed the Ravens. He tried to model his game after Akiem Hicks and Fletcher Cox.

“His size. His size. He’s another guy just like Michael Pierce," Weaver said. "He’s 330 [pounds], he’s 6’3”, 6’4”, ran a 4.9 [40-yard dash], and you see every bit of it on the film. So, the thing that I think is going to surprise people is just how quick he is.

"He’s not just a run-stopper and a pocket-pusher, he has the ability to affect the passer too and win on the edge. So, I’m excited about the kid. When it all clicks, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Jones appreciates the praise but he stays focused on doing his job.

“Yes, I hear it, but my mindset every day is just to come in and try to get better every day, and don’t think about yesterday – just worry about [today]," he said.