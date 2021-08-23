August 23, 2021
Ravens Trim Roster Ahead of Deadline to Get to Down to 80 Players

Baltimore parts ways with players on both sides of the ball.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a flurry of moves ahead of the Aug. 24 deadline to get to 80 players. 

They released offensive tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards. The Ravens also waived wide receiver Michael Dereus. 

Linebacker L.J. Fort, who was injured in the second preseason game against the Panthers, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Here's a breakdown of those players:

  • Smith was placed on the Reserve/Voluntary Opt-Out (COVID-19) list on July 28, 2020. He appeared in 116 games (98 starts) throughout his 12-year career (10 with Cincinnati). Smith started five of the first six games of the 2019 season for the Bengals before joining the Ravens' offensive line prior to the playoffs.
  • Richards was signed to Baltimore's 53-man roster from the practice squad on Sept. 28, 2020. He notched three special teams tackles in 16 games for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return (fourth in the NFL) and 21.1 yards per kickoff return (10th), Richards scored his first-career TD after recovering a fumble in the end zone in the Week 17 against Pittsburgh. 
  • Dereus spent time with the Ravens last year, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Georgetown, but he did not make the 53-man roster.
  • Fort provided valuable depth at linebacker and was also a key specials teams player. Last season, Fort finished with a career-high 46 tackles (28 solo) and had two tackles for a loss, two passes defensed, two fumble returns, including one for a 22-yard touchdown, and one forced fumble.

