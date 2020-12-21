Justin Tucker Goes to 'The Prom'

BALTIMORE — Justin Tucker has "zazz."

The Ravens kicker participated in a promotion for the NetFlix movie, "The Prom," with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

An award-winning cast featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden star in the small-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. The Prom is set in Indiana and tells the story of the Broadway has-beens who visit the town to save the prom for a girl who wants to attend with her girlfriend. The three NFL football Pro-Bowlers literally lend their voices and end-zone dance moves in support of the arts.

"I can drop and give you 20; then drop an octave," Tucker bellows in the promotion.

Smith-Shuster added: "I'm the Meryl Streep of end zone entertainers."

Tucker has been a staunch supporter of the arts throughout his career in Baltimore.

Tucker, a trained baritone choir singer, has sung with the Concert Artists of Baltimore and the Morgan State University Choir, part of the Catholic Charities Christmas Festival hosted by the Baltimore Basilica.

In 2018, Tucker was named "Most Valuable Performer," for his rendition of "Ave Maria: on an NFL talent show aired on CBS. Tucker selected the Baltimore School for the Arts to receive his $50,000 in prize money.

Tucker has also crooned in a commercial for Royal Farms, a privately owned convenience store chain headquartered in Baltimore.

Those skills have now translated to the small screen and, as Tucker says: "Now more than ever, we need to support each other."

It's all part of that "zazz."