Tyler Huntley Able to Practice As Ravens Gear Up for Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was back on the practice field for the second straight day, which means he could be edging closer to playing in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley was placed in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit in the third quarter against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Ravens will announce later in the day whether Huntley cleared concussion protocols and was a full participant at practice.

Coach John Harbaugh was non-commital about Huntley playing Sunday against the Browns because of the injury.

Lamar Jackson has still not practiced because of a knee injury.

If Huntley cannot play, the Ravens could turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who finished the game against the Steelers where the Ravens emerged with a 16-14 victory. Baltimore has Brett Hundley on the roster and the team might carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for the game against the Browns.

“Absolutely. [It’s] absolutely a consideration,” Harbaugh said.

In addition, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness) returned after missing practice Tuesday with an illness.