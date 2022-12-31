Another Critical Start for Tyler Huntley with Ravens

While the Ravens have gone 3-1 in games Tyler Huntley has started this season, the offense has been mostly inconsistent.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will have another opportunity to show that he can be a consistent NFL starter with Lamar Jackson still sidelined with a knee injury.

Huntley has a chance to keep the Ravens in the hunt for an AFC North title with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Huntley has nothing to prove.

"He doesn’t surprise you because he does in games what he does in practice," Harbaugh said about Huntley. "It’s never too big for him. He operates well, he makes plays, obviously under pressure and duress. He manages situations of games well. I just love the way he plays the position, and I think he continues to improve every time he goes out. It’s Tyler; we’re past that. We’re not, ‘Oh, what surprises you? What impresses you?’ It’s like, ‘We expect him to play well.’”

Huntley has thrown for 528 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a 76.6 rating this season.

The Ravens have scored three touchdowns in the last four games.

Last year, Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3 as the starter. He completed 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Huntley and the rest of the offense will need to play better against a Pittsburgh defense that has played at a high level for the past several weeks.

“They just fly around," Huntley said about the Steelers. [They’re a] physical defense. We’ve just got to just execute and do our job, and everything else is going to take care of its part.”