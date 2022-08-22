Tyler Huntley Showing He Can Be Starting Quarterback?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has shown poise running the offense this preseason.

Huntley has started two games as Lamar Jackson watches from the sideline and he had over a 100 quarterback rating both times.

Entering his third year, Huntley is more confident and showcasing a potential job as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The biggest question is where he could find that job.

“I think the experience definitely plays a part in it," Huntley said. "Just going on my third year, I’ve seen a couple different defenses, and I’ve got a great feel for the offense right now, and I’m just taking what the defense gives me, and it’s continuing to work time after time. So, I’ll just continue to build on that.”

In the first preseason game, against Tennessee, Huntley was 16 for 18 for 109 yards with a touchdown for a 110.4 QB rating.

He followed that up with another solid performance against the Cardinals, completing 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown (128.9 rating).

“I’ll just say I just want to continue to show that I can play great quarterback play, I guess," Huntley said. "That’s the only answer I've got for that question.”

Last year, Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3 as the starter. He completed 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, he has definitely progressed and is showing the potential to be a starter.

"The way that he’s operating the offense, communication has been really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s getting out and scrambling and making plays with his feet and keeping the defense on us that way. I really wanted him to get out of bounds there. He’s laughing. I really, really wanted him to get out of bounds there, but he decides to take on two guys and goes ahead and gets the first down.

"So, you know how that goes. But, he’s a competitor. He’s a competitor. You love all the things about him, but probably that the most.”