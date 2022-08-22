Skip to main content

Tyler Huntley Showing He Can Be Starting Quarterback?

Ravens backup has been solid

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has shown poise running the offense this preseason.

Huntley has started two games as Lamar Jackson watches from the sideline and he had over a 100 quarterback rating both times.

Entering his third year, Huntley is more confident and showcasing a potential job as a starting quarterback in the NFL. 

The biggest question is where he could find that job.

“I think the experience definitely plays a part in it," Huntley said. "Just going on my third year, I’ve seen a couple different defenses, and I’ve got a great feel for the offense right now, and I’m just taking what the defense gives me, and it’s continuing to work time after time. So, I’ll just continue to build on that.”

In the first preseason game, against Tennessee, Huntley was 16 for 18 for 109 yards with a touchdown for a 110.4 QB rating.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He followed that up with another solid performance against the Cardinals, completing 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown (128.9 rating).

“I’ll just say I just want to continue to show that I can play great quarterback play, I guess," Huntley said. "That’s the only answer I've got for that question.”

Last year, Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3 as the starter. He completed 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, he has definitely progressed and is showing the potential to be a starter.

"The way that he’s operating the offense, communication has been really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s getting out and scrambling and making plays with his feet and keeping the defense on us that way. I really wanted him to get out of bounds there. He’s laughing. I really, really wanted him to get out of bounds there, but he decides to take on two guys and goes ahead and gets the first down. 

"So, you know how that goes. But, he’s a competitor. He’s a competitor. You love all the things about him, but probably that the most.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18909189
News

Ravens Report Card Vs. Cardinals

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18908866
News

Ravens Keep Rolling in Preseason, Cruise Past Cardinals 24-17

By Todd Karpovich
Kyle-hamilton-notre-dame
News

Another Big Night for Ravens Rookies in Arizona

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Ravens to Face Familiar Foe Vs. Cardinals in Trace McSorley

By Todd Karpovich
1168473240
News

Ravens-Cardinals: Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Cardinals Know Ravens Playing to Win ... Even in Preseason

By Todd Karpovich
1366161235.0
News

Report: Ravens Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

By Todd Karpovich
usa_today_133654760
News

How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Cardinals Locally, Nationally

By Todd Karpovich