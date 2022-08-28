Linderbaum Should Be Full-Go for Ravens Opener

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum got his first NFL action in the final preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

It was an encouraging performance from a first-round draft pick expected to start the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

“I think it was very important, Linederbaum said about the reps against Washington. "Obviously, we have a tough matchup on the road, so I think it’s important to get those game reps in. To get those ‘first game jitters’ out of the way was important.”

Linderbaum played three series (nine snaps) in the 17-15 win over the Commanders. He was on the field when rookie quarterback Anthony Brown threw a 67-yard touchdown to newly acquired wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Linderbaum was called for a holding penalty, but the infraction was declined.

He was held out of the previous two games because of a foot injury.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating, but that’s a part of football; injuries are going to happen," Linderbaum said. "I have no doubt that I’ll be a full, 100 percent come Week One. We have a great training staff and doctors here to get me ready. So, I'm looking forward to it.”



Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to evaluate Linderbaum's performance after the game because he needed to see the tape. However, Harbaugh did appear encouraged by the performance.

"I think he did OK," Harbaugh said. "I saw him get up on a linebacker one time – that was nice to see. But, it was just good to get him out there. For him to have the experience of playing in a game before he plays in a regular season game is very important.”