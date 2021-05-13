Ravens Officially Sign Nine Rookie Free Agents, Including Ar'Darius Washington

The Ravens signed nine undrafted rookies who will be participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Baltimore's 16-year streak of having at least one undrafted rookie make the original 53-man roster ended last year. Here are the players looking to make this year's squad:

Here's a breakdown of those UDFAs

Ar'Darius Washington, Safety, TCU

2020 stats: 9 games, 37 tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions

Size: 5-foot-8,176pounds

Some scouts have called Washington this year's best-undrafted player. In 2019, Washington was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the nation's second-highest graded safety, behind only teammate Trevon Moehrig. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Being undersized may have hurt his draft stock, but the Ravens didn't draft a safety and Washington could make the roster as a backup.

Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma

Size: 6-foot-6, 321 pounds

He started 10 games at right tackle for the Sooners and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. During his two years as a starter (2019-20), Oklahoma ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (179.8), fourth in total offense (518.8 ypg), fifth in points per game (42.5) and eighth in yards per rush (5.4). Even after signing free agent Alejandro Villaneuva, the Ravens could view Ealy as added offensive line depth.

Tony Poljan, Tight End, Virginia

2020 stats: 10 games, 38 catches, 411 yards, six touchdowns

Size: 6-foot-7, 251 pounds

Poljan began his college career at Central Michigan as a quarterback, but he was athletic enough to make the transition to tight end. His 38 receptions rank seventh-most in the program's single-season history by a tight end, while his 411 receiving yards also tied for seventh-most by a tight end. He'll join a crowded tight-end group looking for a roster spot as backup.

Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth University

Size: 6-foot-3, 204 pounds

A Baltimore native (Calvert Hall), Bahar has good mobility and a strong arm. He set all but one career passing record at Monmouth, including, touchdowns, completions, yardage, 300-yard games, attempts and efficiency. He'll try to impress during his throwing reps at minicamp.

Xavier Kelly, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

2020 stats: 6 games, 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

Size: 6-foot-5, 311 pounds

He was a graduate transfer at Arkansas after playing three years at Clemson, where he totaled 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Ravens may get a longer look after the Ravens did not draft a defensive lineman.

Nate McCrary, Running Back, Saginaw Valley State

2020 stats: Program did not play due to COVID-19

Size: 6-foot, 213 pounds

In 2019, McCrary ran for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Baltimore is always looking for running back depth and McCrary should have fresh legs.

Foster Sarell, OT, Stanford

Size: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

Sarell played right tackle at Stanford where he started the past two seasons. He's another candidate to add offensive line depth.

Donte Sylencieux, WR Graceland

2020 stats: 2 games, 6 catches, 77 yards, 0 touchdowns

Size: Senior; 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Sylencieux was Lamar Jackson's favorite target when they there were teammates at Boynton Beach (Fla.) High School. He played in 21 games during his three-year (2018-20) career at Graceland, totaling 59 receptions for 1,211 yards (20.5 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also served as the team's kick returner for two years. Sylencieux will try to make a major leap to the NFL, coming from a small program.

Barrington Wade, OLB, Iowa

Size: 6-foot-1, 232 pounds

2020 stats: 8 games, 12 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 sack

Wade wasn't a full-time starter for Iowa, but he was excellent in pass coverage and showed potential as a pass-rusher. He played in 33 career games (four starts) for the Hawkeyes, collecting 23 tackles (11 solo), one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

— Bios provided by Baltimore Ravens.