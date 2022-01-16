Ravens Have Several Key Players That Are Unrestricted Free Agents

GM Eric DeCosta has some big decisions to make.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have 24 unrestricted free agents, including several key players, according to Spotrac.com.

Here's a look at their chances of playing at least another season in Baltimore.

Ravens Unrestricted Free Agents in 2022

Defensive end Calais Campbell

Outlook: Campbell was hindered by a thigh injury but consistently played at a high level. At age 35, he's considering retirement.

Chance to Return: 50-50

Nose tackle Brandon Williams

Outlook: Williams was a key run-stopper and a stalwart on the defensive line. At age 32, the Ravens will like to get younger on the de-line.

Chance to Return: Not likely

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins

Outlook: Watkins had several key receptions but was largely underwhelming.

Chance to Return: Not Likely

Fullback Patrick Ricard

Outlook: Ricard was placed on IR near the end of the season but he is a valuable part of the team because of his versatility. He might have priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone.

Chance to Return: 50-50

Cornerback Jimmy Smith

Outlook: Smith would not mind playing another year, but it will only be for the Ravens, who might consider bringing him back for another year at the right price.

Chance to Return: Possible

Outside Linebacker Justin Houston

Outlook: Houston was a solid leader and produced 4.5 sacks, He's 32 so his best football is behind him.

Chance to Return: Not Likely

Center Trystan Colon-Castillo

Outlook: He could be a cheaper alternative to Bradley Bozeman and he won't have a huge market in free agency,

Chance to Return: Likely

Inside Linebacker Chris Board

Outlook: He is a solid contributor and could be signed in a cost-friendly deal.

Chance to Return: Possible

Defensive tackle Justin Ellis

Outlook: He played effectively with the increased snaps because of injuries. Ellis provides solid depth.

Chance to Return: Likely

Edge Pernell McPhee

Outlook: McPhee battled some injuries but was an effective leader. However, he is 33 years old and the Ravens might want to give a younger player an opportunity

Chance to Return: Not Likely

Cornerback Chris Westry

Outlook: Westry has a huge upside and provides solid depth.

Chance to Return: Likely

Running Back Latavius Murray

Outlook: Murray was an emergency signing and he had 501 yards rushing and six touchdowns. However, he's expendable if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are healthy.

Chance to Return: Not Likely

Running Back Devonta Freeman

Outlook: Freeman showed solid burst and finished with 576 yards and five touchdowns. He could stick around as a third running back. He's 29 and two years younger than Murray.

Chance to Return: Possible

Linebacker L.J. Fort

Outlook: Fort suffered a season-ending injury and the Ravens missed his contributions as a linebacker and on special teams.

Chance to Return: Likely

Safety Anthony Levine

Outlook: He's been a steady veteran presence for the Ravens over the years, but at 34 it might be difficult to find a spot for him.

Chance to Return: Not Likely

Cornerback Anthony Averett

Outlook: He was placed on IR with a chest injury but is a solid player and Ravens need depth.

Chance to Return: Likely

Safety DeShon Eliott

Outlook: He has been plagued by injuries and the Ravens might look at other options at safety.

Chance to Return: Possible

Center Bradley Bozeman

Outlook: He made the effective switch from guard to center but might be able to find a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

Chance to Return: 50-50

Linebacker Kristian Welch

Outlook: Provides solid depth and played well when forced into action.

Chance to Return: Likely

Safety Geno Stone

Outlook: He's developed into a solid player and could compete for a starting job.

Chance to Return: Likely

Long Snapper Nick Moore

Outlook: Moore quietly had a solid season and the Ravens like the continuity on special teams.

Chance to Return: Likely

Defensive Tackle Aaron Crawford

Outlook: Provides solid depth and could return on a cost-friendly deal.

Chance to Return: Possible

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey

Outlook: The Ravens need the depth in the secondary and he is a developing player.

Chance to Return: Possible

Inside Linebacker Otaro Alaka

Outlook: Provided depth.

Chance to Return: Possible

Guard Brandon Knight

Outlook: Provided depth.

Chance to Return: Possible