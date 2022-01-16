Ravens Have Several Key Players That Are Unrestricted Free Agents
BALTIMORE — The Ravens have 24 unrestricted free agents, including several key players, according to Spotrac.com.
Here's a look at their chances of playing at least another season in Baltimore.
Ravens Unrestricted Free Agents in 2022
- Defensive end Calais Campbell
Outlook: Campbell was hindered by a thigh injury but consistently played at a high level. At age 35, he's considering retirement.
Chance to Return: 50-50
- Nose tackle Brandon Williams
Outlook: Williams was a key run-stopper and a stalwart on the defensive line. At age 32, the Ravens will like to get younger on the de-line.
Chance to Return: Not likely
- Wide receiver Sammy Watkins
Outlook: Watkins had several key receptions but was largely underwhelming.
Chance to Return: Not Likely
- Fullback Patrick Ricard
Outlook: Ricard was placed on IR near the end of the season but he is a valuable part of the team because of his versatility. He might have priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone.
Chance to Return: 50-50
- Cornerback Jimmy Smith
Outlook: Smith would not mind playing another year, but it will only be for the Ravens, who might consider bringing him back for another year at the right price.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Outside Linebacker Justin Houston
Outlook: Houston was a solid leader and produced 4.5 sacks, He's 32 so his best football is behind him.
Chance to Return: Not Likely
- Center Trystan Colon-Castillo
Outlook: He could be a cheaper alternative to Bradley Bozeman and he won't have a huge market in free agency,
Chance to Return: Likely
- Inside Linebacker Chris Board
Outlook: He is a solid contributor and could be signed in a cost-friendly deal.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Defensive tackle Justin Ellis
Outlook: He played effectively with the increased snaps because of injuries. Ellis provides solid depth.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Edge Pernell McPhee
Outlook: McPhee battled some injuries but was an effective leader. However, he is 33 years old and the Ravens might want to give a younger player an opportunity
Chance to Return: Not Likely
- Cornerback Chris Westry
Outlook: Westry has a huge upside and provides solid depth.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Running Back Latavius Murray
Outlook: Murray was an emergency signing and he had 501 yards rushing and six touchdowns. However, he's expendable if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are healthy.
Chance to Return: Not Likely
Read More
- Running Back Devonta Freeman
Outlook: Freeman showed solid burst and finished with 576 yards and five touchdowns. He could stick around as a third running back. He's 29 and two years younger than Murray.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Linebacker L.J. Fort
Outlook: Fort suffered a season-ending injury and the Ravens missed his contributions as a linebacker and on special teams.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Safety Anthony Levine
Outlook: He's been a steady veteran presence for the Ravens over the years, but at 34 it might be difficult to find a spot for him.
Chance to Return: Not Likely
- Cornerback Anthony Averett
Outlook: He was placed on IR with a chest injury but is a solid player and Ravens need depth.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Safety DeShon Eliott
Outlook: He has been plagued by injuries and the Ravens might look at other options at safety.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Center Bradley Bozeman
Outlook: He made the effective switch from guard to center but might be able to find a more lucrative deal elsewhere.
Chance to Return: 50-50
- Linebacker Kristian Welch
Outlook: Provides solid depth and played well when forced into action.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Safety Geno Stone
Outlook: He's developed into a solid player and could compete for a starting job.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Long Snapper Nick Moore
Outlook: Moore quietly had a solid season and the Ravens like the continuity on special teams.
Chance to Return: Likely
- Defensive Tackle Aaron Crawford
Outlook: Provides solid depth and could return on a cost-friendly deal.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Cornerback Khalil Dorsey
Outlook: The Ravens need the depth in the secondary and he is a developing player.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Inside Linebacker Otaro Alaka
Outlook: Provided depth.
Chance to Return: Possible
- Guard Brandon Knight
Outlook: Provided depth.
Chance to Return: Possible