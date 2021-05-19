Sports Illustrated home
Ravens Sign Kicker Jake Verity, the All-Time Leading Scorer at East Carolina

Baltimore needs extra leg for training camp.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. —‚ The Ravens signed kicker Jake Verity, the all-time career scoring leader with 352 points at East Carolina.

He won't be beating out Justin Tucker, one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but Verity is a solid addition for training camp and could put himself in a position to play for another team. 

Verity holds a career mark in field goals made (74) while owning single-season standards in field goal accuracy (90.5, 19-for-21 in 2018) and three-pointers made (24 in 2019). 

He closed out his five-year career connecting on 74-of-98 field goals for a 75.5 percent accuracy rate (third all-time at ECU) and converted 130-of-133 extra-point tries. Verity had 23 career multi-FG games, scored in double digits on 17 occasions and kicked off 120 times for 7,333 yards (61.1 avg.) with 75 touchbacks.

Last season as a senior, Verity was of14-of-21 field goals and was 30-of-31 in PATs totaling 72 points. 

He earned AAC Specialist-of-the-Week and Lou Groza "Stars of the Week"  for the fourth time in his career following the South Florida game, where he contributed 14 points in the Pirates' 44-24 victory, He also set the school career scoring record with a then-total of 314 points that game.

Verity was named an All-American Athletic Conference selection and Lou Groza Watch List member, 

The Ravens had several undrafted kickers that played for team or latched on with another team the NFL, including Robbie Gould, Graham Gano, Stephen Hauschka and Wil Lutz.

