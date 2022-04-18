Ravens Vice President Bob Eller to Retire After 35 Years with Franchise

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bob Eller, the Ravens’ senior vice president of operations, will retire on June 1. Eller has spent 38 years in the NFL, including 35 with the Browns/Ravens franchise.

After he began working for Cleveland in 1987, Eller was invited to join the organization for its 1996 move to Baltimore, where he facilitated many of the start-up functions for the new Ravens.

Since the Ravens’ inception, he has directed the day-to-day operations of the team, including at the Under Armour Performance Center and summer training camps and offseason minicamps. He has also overseen all aspects of team travel and catering for the players, coaches and staff. Additionally, Eller worked in the Browns’ and Ravens’ public relations departments.

“Bob is an ‘original Raven’ who has made a significant and long-lasting impact on our franchise,” team president Sashi Brown said. “His contributions to our organization and the NFL are immense. We are grateful for his leadership, vision, hard work and dedication in helping the Ravens succeed.”

In 2004, Eller directed the team’s move to its new Owings Mills training facility and later oversaw the recent and extensive Under Armour Performance Center renovations, which were completed in July 2018. The facility’s Gold LEED initiative resulted in an award for “Innovative Design, New Construction” by the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2017, he guided logistical operations and travel for the Ravens’ first-ever game in London.

Eller’s career began as an intern for the Baltimore Colts in 1983, when he was a senior at Towson State University (business administration). A year later, the team’s first in Indianapolis, he joined the club and was quickly promoted to director of public relations. Eller then moved to Cleveland in 1987 to become the Browns’ assistant director of public relations. He was promoted to director of operations and information in 1991.

Eller has worked eight Super Bowls for the NFL, plus two for the Ravens during their 2000 and 2012 championship seasons. He served as the Browns’ primary league office liaison when the NFL launched the player assistance and development programs.

A Baltimore native, Eller is an active supporter of the St. Vincent’s Center for abused children. Each holiday season, he has orchestrated a substantial Ravens employee gift-giving drive, ensuring that all St. Vincent’s children receive everything on their Christmas wish lists.