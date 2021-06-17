John Harbaugh Explains Restrictions on Video of Lamar Jackson, Receivers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh explained the team's new restrictions on outside media using video during practice.

Harbaugh was specifically asked why filming quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing the football to wide receivers was not allowed at the mandatory minicamp.

"The reason is because you’re not us," Harbaugh said. "We allow our in-house people to do that, because we trust them. We know what they’re going to put out and what they’re not going to put out. We open a can of worms with you and say, ‘You can film this, but can’t film that,’ then we have to spend all of our time policing whether you pushed it over the line or not and showed a two-man route combination, or showed a complete play, that we don’t want our opponent to see. So, why are we going to try to police the media when they don’t work with us and for us? That’s exactly why because we do have valuable information.

"If it were just going to be the one-man route you put out, it wouldn’t be a problem, but it never stays there. It never ends up being that. The envelope always gets pushed, the slope always gets slippery and then stuff goes out that we don’t want out and that we don’t want our opponents to see, or even personnel evaluators to see about our players in practice that we don’t need them to see. So, it’s a competitive-type issue that way. We can control our people; we can’t control you in terms of what you put out. Fair enough? It’s an honest answer, right?”