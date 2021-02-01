J.J. Watt Linked to Ravens After Anthony Weaver Hire

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reached into their past by hiring former defensive end Anthony Weaver as their new run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

However, the addition of Weaver could dramatically impact the future.

Weaver has a close relationship with Houston's defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who could be traded this offseason.

The Ravens' have four key edge rushers — Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee — that can test the free-market this offseason. Watt would be a valuable replacement.

"You can’t just disregard the pass rush. You have to have a pass rush," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "You have to be able to get the quarterback uncomfortable. I think [defensive coordinator Don] ‘Wink’ [Martindale] does a masterful job of that, using our pass rushers and also pressure packages and things like that. So, we’ll always be a team that’s aggressive on defense. We’ll always be a team that’s coming at you in different ways."

When healthy, Watt is one of the league's most dominant players getting to the quarterback. He led the NFL in sacks in 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5). He also managed 16 sacks in 2018.

Watt suffered a season-ending torn pectoral in 2019 but bounced back this past year with 52 tackles, five sacks, 17 quarterback hits and one interception.

He could thrive in Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale's blitz-happy system.

Watt will be age 32 at the start of the 2021 season and injuries have impacted his career. He's only played an entire 16-game season twice in the past five years.

Watt has one year remaining on his contract with Houston worth $17.5 million.

Nonetheless, if the Texans decide to trade Watt, they'll be plenty of teams that would show interest. In addition to the Ravens, the Giants, Titans, Cowboys and Buccaneers could be looking to add a dominant pass rusher this offseason.