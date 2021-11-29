Ravens Week 12 Report Card Vs. Browns

BALTIMORE — The Ravens defense paved the way for a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

Here's their Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson had a rough game. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and a career-high four interceptions (46.5 rating). He also had 68 yards rushing on 17 carries. Jackson tended to hold the ball too long and was sacked twice. Grade: D

Running Backs: Overall, the Ravens ran for 148 hard yards. Devonta Freeman found a couple of seems and finished with 52 yards on 16 carries. He's taken over the starting role. Latavius Murry had 14 yards on eight carries, Devin Duvernay managed 13 yards on a sweep. Grade: B-

Wide Receivers: Mark Andrews made some big plays and caught the Ravens' only touchdown when he stayed with the play. Marquise Brown had eight receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards. Rashod Bateman caught all four of his targets for 31 yards. Grade: C+

Offensive Line: The Ravens held up fairly well against the Browns' aggressive pass rush. Myles Garrett managed his 14th sack of the season. The run blocking was solid, but coverage broke down in the passing game. Kevin Zeitler and Ben Power had costly penalties. Grade: C

Defense

Defensive Line: The Ravens were playing without Calais Campbell, who missed the game with a concussion. They still held the Browns' top-ranked running attack to 40 yards on 17 carries. Nose tackle Brandon Williams returned to the lineup and was solid. Justin Madubuike and Justin Ellis were also effective. Grade: A

Linebackers: This unit was dominant throughout the game. Patrick Queen led the way with a team-high eight tackles, including two for a loss. Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser had sacks. Justin Houston was a force. Grade: A

Secondary: Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown that appeared to touch the ground. Marlon Humphrey had a pass interference penalty but then was dominant the rest of the game. Anthony Averett was back in the lineup and played well. Safety Chuck Clark dropped an interception but was solid with his tackling. Grade: B

Special Teams

Justin Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and was the difference in the game as far as points. Sam Koch was solid, averaging 45.3 yards on three punts. Duvernay was a spark in the return game. Grade: A

Coaching

It was a huge win for the Ravens, who stayed one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Baltimore (8-3) also took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Don Martindale had a solid plan on defense. The offense would have put up more points if Jackson did not have the four turnovers. Coach John Harbaugh has navigated this team through troubled waters with a staggering number of injuries. Grade: A